Acer's crazy big Predator 21 X laptop wields a curved display and two GTX 1080s

In an era of increasingly thin and light laptops, someone at Acer must have said, "Screw that!" and convinced the top brass that what the market really needs is a monster sized notebook built around a 21-inch curved display. Hence, the Predator 21 X was born. It's the polar opposite of an Ultrabook, which we hear makes a great snack for the Predator 21 X.

Acer's big to-do here is that no other laptop in the world has a curved display. Curved panels are supposed be more immersive than flat screens, though the effect probably wouldn't work very well on a 13-inch or 15-inch laptop. As such, Acer jumped straight to 21 inches.

The display in question is an IPS panel with a 2,200R curvature and a rather tame 2560x1080 resolution (compared to the rest of the hardware). It also has G-Sync support and integrated Tobii eye-tracking technology.

A 7th generation (Kaby Lake) Intel Core i7 processor mingles with up to 64GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (there are four DIMM slots), two GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs in SLI, and up to 4TB of SSD storage with RAID-0 support. It also has an HD webcam, full-size mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX key switches and RGB backlighting, a number pad that flips over into a touchpad, and a 4.2 audio system.

That's a lot of high-end, heat producing hardware for a laptop, though this isn't a skinny system. It measures 568 x 314.5 x 83.25mm (WxDxH), room enough to accommodate all those components plus a five-fan cooling system with three AeroBlade metal fans.

There's no mention of battery life, but let's not kid ourselves, you need to park this thing next to a power outlet for any kind of extended use. You wouldn't want to tote it around more than absolutely necessary anyway—it weighs 8 kg (~17.6 pounds) and requires two power supplies.

There's no mention of cost, though Acer says you'll be able to configure a Predator 21 X starting in January. The long lead time is probably there to help Acer gauge interest. Not that anyone else is likely to try competing in the 21-inch notebook category.