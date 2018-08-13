Acer's Nitro 5 laptop with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 256GB SSD is on sale for $700

You can buy a gaming laptop with respectable specs for under a grand, especially if you find one on sale. Case in point, Acer's Nitro 5 is marked down to $699.99 (from $799.99) at Best Buy right now, and it offers enough horsepower to play most games at 1080p on the laptop's 15.6-inch display.

The foundation consists of a Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. It also has a 256GB SSD for faster game loads and a smoother overall experience even when just navigating Windows (compared to a mechanical hard drive).

As with many modern laptops, Acer traded an optical drive for a thinner and lighter design. In this case, it measures 1.1 inches at the waistline and weights 5.95 pounds. That's not ultrabook territory, but certainly portable.

You can grab this laptop here. Or if you'd rather the capacity of a 1TB HDD over the speed of a 256GB SSD, the same laptop with an HDD instead of SSD is on sale for $619.99 at Best Buy, right here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.