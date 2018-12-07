Ubisoft's post-apocalyptic Far Cry project is called New Dawn

Update: The Far Cry project teased yesterday is called New Dawn, and here's a look at the box art.

It wouldn't be a Ubisoft game if it didn't leak early, right? The box art comes to us via the reliable Wario64, and gives us a little look at what we assume are two protagonists, a ruined but re-growing Montana behind them (including the church from Far Cry 5), and a probable cult member tied to a car.

So, it's an expansion, but perhaps a standalone? A complete game coming in 2019? Or 2020? We don't know yet, but we'll find out more at the Game Awards, unless something else leaks before showtime. (Edit: which it has – scroll to the bottom for some new screenshots).

Original Story: If you haven't yet played Far Cry 5 and don't want to spoil the ending, you're going to want to avoid Ubisoft's tease for a Far Cry announcement that's coming during the Game Awards. It really gives it away.

I won't even embed the video until the end of the post—I will simply say that some sort of Far Cry news is coming during the big show tomorrow, and if you're interested, you should watch it. (Although watching it will spoil you too, so maybe this is all wasted effort.)

In any event, Far Cry 5 ended with a surprise nuclear Armageddon: It turns out that Joseph Seed, the apocalyptic preacher at the heart of all the trouble in Hope County, was right all along. I thought it was a fantastic twist, plenty of other players did not, but either way it appears that Ubisoft is going follow up that ending with some sort of Mad Max Montana mayhem.

The new game, expansion, or whatever it turns out to be will take place many years after the events of Far Cry 5: Enough time for the radioactive winds of war to disperse, for a new world to emerge from the old, and for humanity to get to work screwing it all up yet again. How that screwing-up will take place is the mystery. It could be a themed Far Cry-style FPS, like Blood Dragon—objectively the best Far Cry game, despite what you may have read elsewhere—or Ubisoft might be aiming for a slice of the battle royale pie. Whatever it turns out to be, one thing is certain: We will be shooting at stuff.

The Game Awards begins at 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET on December 6. And finally, here's the tease:

...and here are some screenshots provided by the aforementioned Twitter user.