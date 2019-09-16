Fortnite Meteoric Rise: How to touch a giant cube, search a landing pod within a meteor, enter the Rift above Loot Lake

The Fortnite Meteoric Rise mission is a limited-time challenge that rewards you with a really awesome skin called the "Scientist," who also happens to be a friend of the mysterious Visitor. The toughest challenge in the list is "touch a giant cube, search a landing pod within a meteor, enter the Rift above Loot Lake." Some of these are self-explanatory, and one not-so-much, so let us guide you through it.

How to touch a giant cube

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've been paying even the slightest bit of attention this season, you'll know that the floating island (the one with the Durr Burger Motel on it) has been hovering around the map in random locations for a good stretch of Season 10. To complete this challenge, simply find the island (again, it can spawn almost anywhere on the map) and look for the giant cube (Kevin!) that seems to be powering its levitation from the bottom of the rock. If you walk under it, you'll get swept up in the gravitational field. Bump the cube and you should get the notification you've finished this part of the mission.

How to find a landing pod in a meteor wall

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head on towards the meteor that's hanging over Dusty Depot. Land on the top, and if you edge your way towards the front of the meteor (the side that faces Dusty Depot) and don't fall off, you'll see a human-sized hole that will lead you into the innards of the meteor. Right inside, you'll find the landing pod that the Visitor used to get here at the start of the season, setting off all the temporal weirdness we've been witnessing. Interact with the pod and you should be good to go.

How to enter the Rift above Loot Lake

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Like the title suggests, go to Loot Lake. The easiest way to finish this mission is to glide into the giant glowing rift above the lake, or if you miss it on your way in, just collect enough materials to build a ramp up to it and jump through.

Finish all three of these challenges and congrats, you've gotten at least one step closer to getting that Scientist skin.

