60-player factional survival game Rend will be at the PC Gamer Weekender

The former World of Warcraft devs who formed Frostkeep Studios are bringing their new multiplayer survival title, Rend, to the PC Gamer Weekender.

It’s a 60-player competitive survival title where three factions of 20 players try to outlast their opponents, in matches that can last... well, months.

We actually had a look at Rend earlier in 2017—check out the PC Gamer preview here—in which the game was described as “a survival game that blends the RPG progression of World of Warcraft and the competitive nature of League of Legends with a gooey survival-game filling as its heart”.

