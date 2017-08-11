3030 Deathwar Redux is a comedic Elite-like space explorer, due next month

Indie devs Bird in the Sky first released an early version of 3030 Deathwar Redux ten years ago. It's since been reworked with the help of Crunchy Leaf Games, has entered Steam's Early Access initiative, and now targets a September 13 full release.

Billed as an "intergalactic indie epic" that leans on both Elite-esque space exploration and traditional adventure genre slapstick, 3030 Deathwar Redux spans a 30-starred system universe and asks players to complete a range of quests interlaced with bouts of combat.

That looks a little like this:

"For 3030, we set out making an homage to the space games of our youth as well as classic LucasArts adventure games," says Bird of Sky's Matt Griffiths. "But over the ten years of development the game has become so much more than that. Not only have the graphics and audio been massively improved.

"We also got to add lots of new gameplay ideas and fresh content we hadn't dreamed of at the start. We're extremely proud and happy about the game's upcoming release."

Watch out for 3030 Deathwar Redux when it launches in full on September 13, 2017. More information can be found via the game's Steam page.