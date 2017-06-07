Asus has a 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GeForce GTX 1060 for $800

If you're looking for a relatively affordable laptop that can game rather comfortably at 1080p, Newegg has a deal worth checking out. It's for a 15.6-inch notebook from Asus (FX502VM-AH51) that wields an Intel Core i5-6300HQ processor and GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for just $800.

The deal is through Newegg's eBay account. It represents a 35 percent discount over the laptop's MSRP, though it typically sells for around $950 at other vendors, such as Amazon.

This is not a fully decked out gaming laptop—the GPU has 3GB of GDDR5 memory instead of 6GB, and it's running a 1TB hard drive (7,200 RPM) instead of a solid state drive. For the price, however, it's a decent collection of hardware.

Other amenities include 16GB of DDR4 memory, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and mini DisplayPort outputs, a headphone/micropnone combo jack, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

You can grab the laptop sale on here.

