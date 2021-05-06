Assassin's Creed Valhalla may be heading to the fiery realm of Muspelheim

Assassin's Creed Valhalla may be preparing to leave the chill breeze of ancient Britain for an altogether more hellish landscape, after datamining efforts found mentions of Muspelheim in the game's files.

The mention was spotted by French Assassin's Creed leaker J0nathan (via Eurogamer), who does caveat that this may be a holdover from a now-discontinued development. If it's not, however, he reckons it may be included as part of the game's next two DLCs, or as part of a potential third piece of DLC supposedly named Meteor.

Voici la "bombe" 💣 Le royaume de Muspelheim est bien présent dans les fichiers de #ACValhalla avec la mention "DLC" !Alors attention : soit il est prévu dans l'un des deux DLC, soit il s'agit de "Meteor", soit il s'agit de restes du développement (qui est maintenant abandonné) pic.twitter.com/OvcdfxkEVcApril 28, 2021 See more

Granted, Ubisoft has produced some proper impressive concept art for Muspelheim, and Valhalla does currently let you travel to more fantastical realms like Jotunheim and Asgard. But the currently announced slate of DLC is altogether more grounded—taking Eivor to the somewhat less mythical realms of Ireland and Paris.

That first expansion was set to arrive last month, but was pushed back into May so Ubisoft could "deliver a more refined experience". The second half of the season pass, The Siege of Paris, is due later in the year, and Ubisoft hasn't talked about plans beyond 2021.

It'd be unusual for an Assassin's Creed entry to continue to receive DLC so late after release, and the leaks are very minor. But here's hoping that we'll someday be able to tell Eivor to go to hell—and mean it.