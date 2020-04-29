Ubisoft is revealing the next Assassin's Creed setting in a livestream

After a year of teases, rumours and alleged leaks, Ubisoft is finally ready to reveal the setting of the next Assassin's Creed game. We still don't know what it is yet because the teaser is being created in photoshop in a livestream. Erm... OK.

Assassin’s Creed: Teaser | Ubisoft is live with BossLogic | Tune in for the next Assassin’s Creed setting reveal from 8AM ET / 5AM PTLIVE with BossLogic #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft https://t.co/9mldQntLmdApril 29, 2020

We're pretty sure it's going to be a viking romp, and the musical accompaniment certainly gives off some viking vibes, but we'll have to wait for artist BossLogic to finish working away on it. Luckily they are working fast!

So far we've got a lovely, mountainous background and a rather stern looking silhouette that absolutely could be a viking warrior, or just someone who is a bit angry about something. It's all weirdly exciting.