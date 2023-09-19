Assassin's Creed Mirage has very reasonable system requirements, thank god

Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage is on the way, and the throwback AC game isn't just cheaper than most other recent big releases (it'll be $50), but apparently requires a heck of a lot less beef in your machine to get running.

Frankly, thank god. Steam's hardware survey for the last month says that near all of us, barring a small percentage of Steam users on low-end machines, meet Mirage's low minimum bar, and the vast majority of us meet or far exceed the recommended Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

I know that a lot of this will come down to how well-optimized this thing is for PC. Valhalla wasn't flawless on release, to be frank, but you know what? At least this game is targeting a full graphics card generation and a half behind what (to pick the low-hanging fruit) Starfield's asking for as a minimum—and I'd take a $20 bet that it'll run better than what Starfield's getting from that hardware.

Which isn't to say that Ubisoft is totally neglecting the high-end features you can get from a fancy card and processor, as is clear from its PC features trailer and post. The frame rate is uncapped, and Mirage supports HDR and multi-monitor/ultrawide setups. Not as exciting is that it's optimized for Intel's Arc GPUs, which few are using. Intel's XeSS upscaling is mentioned, but not Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR, which is disappointing—though someone will probably hack DLSS support in, as was done with Starfield.

Oh, and there's also a tie-in haptic feedback vest that promises to stab you, for the 0.001% of players who are interested in that.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs and beyond:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Minimum

1080p, LOW PRESET, 30 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-4790K (Intel Core i5-8400 for Intel Arc with ReBAR) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 GPU: Intel Arc A380 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Intel Arc A380 6GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB RAM: 8GB (dual-channel mode)

8GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

Recommended

1080p, HIGH PRESET, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU: Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB

Intel Arc A750 8GB/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB



Enthusiast

1440p (2K), HIGH PRESET, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i7-9700K/AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU: Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

Intel Arc A770 8GB/ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

Ultra

2160p (4K), ULTRA PRESET, 60 FPS

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

NVIDIA GeForce 3080 10GB/AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB RAM: 16GB (dual-channel mode)

16GB (dual-channel mode) OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 SSD Storage: 40 GB

Assassin's Creed: Mirage will launch on October 12, 2023. It'll cost $50 and last something like 20-30 hours, which some PC Gamer staff are very excited about. If you want to catch up, here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed Mirage.