Assassin's Creed Mirage has a tie-in haptic vest that can beat you up, stab you, axe you, dart you, and combo into a 'severe abdominal wound'

Ubisoft has announced a tie-in with haptics firm Owo for the upcoming Assassin's Creed Mirage, so now you can pay around $500 for a Mirage-themed version of the Owo Skin suit. This haptic top looks kinda like a padded t-shirt, operates wirelessly, and allows the user to feel sensations on 10 areas of the upper body and arms.

If you're wondering where the name comes from, it's quite simple: "Owo" is the sound someone makes as they realise their haptic suit is about to vaporise them.

"Now, you will not impersonate Basim," booms the press release, but "you will be Basim!" That's rather a backhand to all of us impersonators playing the game normally. The Assassin's Creed: Mirage Special Edition includes a digital copy of the game and promises "exclusive sensations never felt before", which sounds like something a demon would say before kicking off the torture.

Owo lists a range of sensations that the suit can simulate including "axe" and the worrying sounding "severe abdominal wound". It also does getting shot, getting shot with an exit wound, and getting stabbed in the chest.

(Image credit: Ubisoft / Owo)

The Assassin's Creed vest also comes with this ominous warning: "Don't let your enemies get too close or you will feel the consequences." I mean, Ubisoft, come on, we're all getting on a bit here. Is there any world in which I want to feel the impact of an enemy punching me in a game? It is hard to imagine anything worse.

Anyway, if you can't wait to have your physical form encased with a software-controlled exosuit that simulates physical impact you can keep an eye on the Owo website. I mean, what could go wrong. Amusingly enough the companies involved can't stop calling this thing exclusive, and I have to agree. Getting the shit kicked out of you by a suit sounds pretty exclusive to me.