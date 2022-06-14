Assassin's Creed Celebration Stream confirmed for this week

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft has announced an Assassin's Creed Celebration Livestream for tomorrow, June 14. That date doesn't mark any remarkable milestone or anniversary for the series, but it does coincide vaguely with not-E3, so there's every possibility it will be more than just a random celebration.

Of course, there's no reason why Ubisoft shouldn't arbitrarily decide to have an Assassin's Creed celebration tomorrow. We should all celebrate the things we love for no reason at all. But there are some Assassin's Creed-related projects in the offing that could get announced, such as a small scale spin-off starring Valhalla character Basim Ibn Isha, which leaked earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, that as yet unnamed game should release either late this year or some time in 2023.

Which seems to rule out any meaningful info on Assassin's Creed Infinity dropping tomorrow. That's a live-service take on the series, with no firm release window announced as yet. We probably won't get any solid information about that project any time soon.

Ubisoft didn't host its own event during this year's not-E3 proceedings, but the publisher did promise something for "later this year". So far it's shaping up to be an unusually quiet year for Ubisoft, at least in terms of big blockbuster games, with no new Far Cry or Assassin's Creed scheduled for the usual late year game release rush. The Avatar game (opens in new tab) is still meant to be coming in 2022, but it's been a while between announcements.