How to solve the Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric puzzle in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Stuck trying to figure out the AC Valhalla Fly Agaric puzzle in Grantebridgescire? It seems you're not alone—this is certainly one of the trickier trippy puzzles to solve. Luckily, there's not too much to it and you'll likely kick yourself once you realise the solution.

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fly Agaric puzzles can be found throughout the game and are classed as a 'Mystery' on the map. They are usually characterised by a clump of white-spotted, red mushrooms surrounded by some kind of circular stonework. Most can be solved by trial and error and a bit of patience, but the Fly Agaric puzzle in Grantebridgescire isn't quite as straightforward. So if you want to know how to solve the AC Valhalla Fly Agaric puzzle in Grantebridgescire, read on.

How to solve the AC Valhalla Fly Agaric puzzle in Grantebridgescire

The puzzle is located in the northeast part of the area and just southeast of Ely Monastery, across the river. To get started, approach the patch of mushrooms in the middle of the unlit braziers and eat them.

The torches will light and your vision will take on a slightly hazy, dream-like quality. To solve the puzzle you need to interact with the braziers to open the big gate. But which ones?

It's not at all obvious at first but if you take a closer look around you, you'll notice that three of the braziers have small doorframes lined up some way behind them and outside of the low circular wall. Interact with each of these braziers to turn them blue and the main doorway will open. Step through to complete the puzzle.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Where are the other Fly Agaric puzzle locations?