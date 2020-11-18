How to find all the Evinghou Tower loot in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Looking to snag all the loot at the AC Valhalla Evinghou Tower? If you've been extensively exploring 9th century England, you'll have noticed that there's a lot of treasure to be had and various trinkets and supplies that can aid you in building up your AC Valhalla settlement. Evinghou Tower has a lot to offer any wandering Viking, if you know where to look.

The tower itself is located in Oxenefordscire and houses a good amount of loot, as well as an artifact to collect. With at least one hidden chest and a number of barricades to hinder you, you may be wondering how to reach all the good stuff hidden away in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Evinghou Tower. Luckily we've got you covered, so read on to find out how to snag all that loot for yourself.

How to find the hidden treasure in the AC Valhalla Evinghou Tower

Evinghou Tower is located south of Buckingham and west of AC Saint Albanes Abbey at the top of a hill—just look for the synchronisation point here. It's hard to miss as you approach as the tower sits on the edge of a cliff face.

First of all, climb to the top of the tower and synchronise the area. Once done, perform a Leap of Faith and dive into the haystack below. From here, turn around to face the tower and you should notice an entrance in the rock just slightly to your right. You may also notice a moveable shelf to the left of that but leave it for now as it won't budge.

Head to the entrance in the rock instead and squeeze through the gap you find there. Drop down off the ledge and you'll notice a blocked doorway which shows large pots blocking the moveable shelf that you could see from outside. Use your bow to break the pots then return back the way you came. You can now move the shelf inwards and collect the Evinghou Tower Roman Artifact from inside this room.

To find the Evinghou Tower wealth, head back to the haystack and climb along the tree that's leaning over beside it. If you look to your right, you'll notice a boarded up window and using your Odin's Vision will reveal an enemy there. This is the guy you'll need to defeat and loot the wealth from. Break the boards with your bow and jump across and through the window to fight him.

Lastly, head back to the front of the tower—that is, the part that's not overlooking the cliff edge—to find a hidden chest. You're searching for a circular courtyard with a smoking cooking pot sat in the centre. If you look around, you'll also spot a statue nearby and a breakable floor behind it.

Find the red flammable jar near the cooking pot and pick it up and carry it to the breakable floor near the statue. Back away and use your bow to blow it up. Once the fire has died down, hop inside to open the chest containing your reward.