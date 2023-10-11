ASRock's $305 gaming monitor is the cheapest ultrawide I would actually buy

ASRock Gaming Phantom 34 | 34-inch | 165Hz | VA | $379.99 $304.99 at Newegg (save $75)

High refresh 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitors are arguably the sweetspot in terms of size, resolution and ergonomics. So, it's great to see one with decent specs for a very reasonable price. As we discovered in our review, this Asrock is a very nice overall monitor for the money.

The usual online merchants are stuffed with weird and wonderful monitor brands. Ever heard of Luckyfive? Us neither. But if you want a 34-inch ultrawide high-refresh gaming monitor from company you're vaguely familiar with, then try this for size. The ASRock Gaming Phantom 34, AKA the PG34WQ15R2B, is currently yours for just $304.99 on Newegg.

That is a very appealing price for a monitor that hits the 34-inch sweetspot, complete with 3,440 by 1,440 pixels and 165Hz refresh. Heck, you can pay over $1,000 for OLED monitors with those specs. Even the cheapest 34-inch ultrawide OLED, the Alienware 34 AW3423DWF, goes for $800.

The ASRock Gaming Phantom 34 also just so happens to be the precise monitor upon which these very words are being typed. So, yeah, this is one deal which can be recommended with impeccable authority.

So, what's this ASRock actually like? It's a VA panel, so there's bags of contrast. In absolute brightness terms, it's reasonable rather than spectacular. It does have HDR 400 certification, but there's no local dimming. In truth, it doesn't subjectively look good for the claimed 550 nits.

But it's punchy enough and sports vibrant and yet not overly saturated colors. It's also decently quick for an LCD panel and particularly for a VA monitor. Where it really scores at this price point is the 165Hz refresh and low latency that enables.

Then there's the broader immersion on offer from all 34-inch ultrawide panels, in this case with a sensible 1800R curve, just to give a subtle wrap-around feel.

Long story short, while you could pay three times as much for a higher-spec 34-inch ultrawide, you wouldn't be getting three times the gaming experience. The ASRock Gaming Phantom 34 also makes for a very nice all-round workhorse. There's plenty of space for multi-tasking and the build quality is decent. It certainly doesn't feel like a budget model.