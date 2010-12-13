Popular

Arkham City trailer reveals Hugo Strange as new villain

A new Arkham City trailer adds Hugo Strange to the roster of super-villains that will be tormenting Arkham City next year. The video has Strange interrogating a SWAT team captain about an encounter with the caped crusader. Head below for footage of Batman violently doing what he does best.

The main threat Hugo Strange poses, beyond the fact that he's a mad scientist, is that he knows Batman's true identity. In a previous storyline from the comics, Strange tries to auction off Batman's greatest secret to the most powerful members of Gotham's underworld: Batman's identity. There's more on the official Arkham City site. The game's due out late 2011.

Tom Senior

