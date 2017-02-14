Ark: Survival Evolved's dinosaurs get romantic in Valentine's Day event

Breeding dinosaurs in Ark: Survival Evolved can be a long and arduous process, but for Valentine's Day you might have an easier time of it. During this lovey-dovey event, which is now live, your dino mating and breeding will get a bit of a boost. All servers using a '-vday' command line paramater, including official ones, can expect cupid's arrow to deliver the following romantic bonuses:

Mate Boosted range increased by 2x

Mating Speed and Mating Recovery increased by 3x

Creature Maturing and Egg Incubation speed has been increased by 3x

Baby Food Consumption has been decreased by 1/3

There's also a 5% chance of dinos dropping a box of chocolates after they mate, which can be consumed either for a full heal or used to advance a dino's taming bar halfway. Plus, players can obtain a new emote and hairstyle, though I don't know if that will increase your chances of mating with another player. I suppose it couldn't hurt.

Note: even after downloading the update, make sure to restart your Steam client. Some players have reported picking up chocolates but not seeing them in their inventory. A Steam restart should fix this.