Ark: Survival Evolved has a new egg stealing dinosaur

Being a dinosaur must have been hard. It's especially hard in the Ark: Survival Evolved universe, where annoying little creatures known as 'humans' threaten either death or enslavement. Fighting off extinction is about to get harder too, because the Oviraptor is coming to steal all the eggs.

"Despite being a carnivore, Oviraptor’s primary source of food is eggs, which it steals from nests," the official update for the Oviraptor reads. "Unlike any other creature, Oviraptor seems to be able to surreptitiously steal these eggs usually without attracting the attention of an irate mother.

"In an incredible feat of natural selection, Oviraptor seems to emit a chemical pheromone that affects many creatures as an aphrodisiac. Mated creatures are much more likely to… 'create' new fertilized eggs while Oviraptor is around, which allows the Oviraptor to go about its business unperturbed. They also make quite adorable sounds, so many children simply like to keep them as rather strange companions."

So there you go: a dinosaur that encourages breeding only to capitalise on the spoils. Seems kinda mean, doesn't it? Dinosaurs just can't catch a break. You can see the little terror in the video embedded below, and read more about him here. Better yet, here's a collection of the best Ark mods for your perusal.