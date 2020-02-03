Apex Legends Season 4 gameplay trailer reveals Capital City chopped in half

With Apex Legends Season 4, Assimilation, set to get underway tomorrow, Electronic Arts has dropped a new trailer showcasing some major changes coming to the World's Edge map courtesy of Hammond Robotics, and a spot of action starring Revenant, the angry murderbot with a grudge.

The video begins with a faux-ad for Hammond Robotics and its new Planet Harvester, a not-at-all-ominous-sounding machine that extracts resources from the planet's core. And if you think that sounds like the sort of thing that's going to have some nasty side effects, you get a prize: The Harvester has caused multiple lava-filled ruptures in the planet's surface, including one that's split Capital City in half.

"Capitol City was the biggest POI in Season 3, getting the most action right out of the ship. By sending the fissure straight through Capitol City and creating some dead space in between (swallowing up one of the construction buildings as well), we essentially split this area into two separate zones for players to land in and loot: Fragment East and Fragment West," design director Jason McCord explained.

"The large fissure can only be crossed in two locations (a zipline, or a fallen skyscraper bridge). This allows teams some breathing room to control one side after the drop, reducing the risk of running into 3rd parties from the other side of the city. Is the construction site too hot for you? Land in Fragment East and use a Wattson or a Caustic to control the choke points for extra security. Of course, Pathfinder and Octane can both use their ultimates to get their teams across at any location."

A small new point of interest called Survey Camp has also been added to the map, between Epicenter and Skyhook, which contain a new feature called Weapon Racks. McCord said the presence of guaranteed guns "should give players who prioritize a good weapon over a premier drop location a new decision to make."

Once the gameplay segment of the trailer gets rolling, we also get a look at some of the content coming in the Season 4 Battle Pass, including new legendary skins for Wraith, Lifeline, and Wattson, and there's a quick shot of the Sentinel, the bolt-action sniper rifle coming in Season 4 that looks like it hits like a truck.

Naturally, there's also a bit of Revenant in action. Details about the new character haven't been shared yet but he can be seen firing a mortar-like projectile from his hand and climbing high walls, and his ultimate appears to transform his squad into shadowy versions of themselves—possibly, as suggested by USgamer, similar to those in last year's Shadowfall LTM: "Shadow" players in that event could not use weapons but were granted increased mobility and jump speed, and a "brutal melee attack," both of which would fit well with what we've seen of Revenant so far.

Apex Legends Season 4, Assimilation, kicks off on February 4, which as I mentioned is tomorrow. Here's everything we know about it.