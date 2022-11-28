An angelic $1,300 RTX 3070 gaming PC shines in the dark as the Cyber Monday lights fade

(opens in new tab) Skytech Archangel 3.0 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $480) (opens in new tab)

Here be a fantastic saving on a gaming PC that just won't quit. It's well below the soft cap of $1500 for 3070 systems we set in our guide on how to spot the best gaming PC deals (opens in new tab), and it even goes above and beyond with a nice chunk of 1TB SSD storage. Not bad for that price.

Behold, the Skytech Archangel 3.0 for $1,299.99 (opens in new tab). It's one of the sweeter deals I've seen over Cyber Monday, and since most of the Black Friday deals have shot back up in price this is currently one of the best (and only) RTX 3070 gaming PC deals we have.

While we've not yet had the pleasure of testing a Skytech PC ourselves, this PC builder has been consistently hitting home-runs when it comes to Cyber Monday gaming PC deals (opens in new tab). Not a single one has been underspecced for the price, and while this one for example does look like it could have some cooling issues—as many cases with blocked off front panels encounter—it's a great spec either way.

Pair Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 with Intel's Core i7 12700F and you've got the power to go up to 1440p at ultra high graphics settings without issue. If you don't own a monitor that can make the most of it, it might be worth checking out some of our Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals (opens in new tab). Or what's left of them, anyway.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

As for the rest of the spec, you're going to be just fine with productivity tasks with 16GB of DDR4-3200 behind you, and while it may not be DDR5 you can bet it's a darn sight speedier than any single-channel nonsense you may have dealt with in budget pre-builts.

There's a good amount of storage to start you off, though if you feel like you might need more we've been tracking Cyber Monday SSD deals (opens in new tab) as well for you to peruse.