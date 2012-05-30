Among The Sleep is a first-person horror game that has you play as a two-year-old

Norwegian devs Krillbite Studios want to make you cry like a baby in their upcoming horror game, Among The Sleep. This will be accomplished by having you actually play as a baby. In a house filled with monsters, creepy shadows, and earthquakes. Alone. If you thought wandering around an abandoned castle as the strapping, athletic Daniel in Amnesia: The Dark Descent was creepy, check out the trailer below.

We don't have many details on when we might see this scary fairy tale released to the public, but you can follow the Krillbite blog for more info.