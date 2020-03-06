Amnesia: Rebirth is Frictional's next game, coming this year

After months of teasing, Frictional Games has finally unveiled its mystery project. Amnesia: Rebirth is a new story set in the world of the original game, but this time in Algeria instead of a haunted castle. Check out the trailer above.

The sequel will follow Tasi Trianon, from the teaser, as she gets chased through the Algerian desert by something. We see glimpses of it in the trailer, but not clearly. It feeds off terror, apparently, so it's probably going to get fat from me.

The trailer actually shows off quite a lot, though without context it doesn't give too much away. A crashed plane, some ancient ruins, a definitely-not-safe-to-touch piece of arcane machinery—I've got more questions than I did after the teasers.

Not surprisingly, it's a first-person affair again, and you'll need to manage the mental and physical toll of running around the desert while being chased by something nasty. You won't be fighting back, of course, but you'll be able to escape and hide. And along with monsters, you'll also have to wrestle with your hopes, fears and regrets. What a terrible time for introspection.

Amnesia: Rebirth will launch on Steam in autumn 2020, but in the meantime we'll have more details to share about the sequel soon.