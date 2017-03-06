AMD’s ReLive 17.3.1 driver adds support for Ghost Recon Wildlands

AMD just released a new Crimson ReLive 17.3.1 driver that is now available to download. The latest driver comes a day ahead of the release of Ghost Recon Wildlands and offers game day launch support for Ubisoft's open world shooter, along with up to a six percent bump in performance compared to ReLive 17.2.1. Not too shabby for a simple driver update.

That six percent figure is specific to Radeon RX 480 graphics cards. It's not clear if the performance gain on other cards will be quite as significant, but either way, this is the driver to use if you plan on playing Ghost Recon Wildlands. It also includes a multi-GPU profile for the game.

Outside of a free performance gain, the latest driver release from AMD stomps out a dozen bugs. They include:

Battlefield 1 may experience flickering textures or terrain when returning to game after performing a task switch.

For Honor may experience flickering or corruption on character models when highlighting them in menus.

For Honor may experience texture flickering in Multi GPU enabled system configurations.

Radeon Settings may fail to install the latest graphics driver on systems with user accounts that contain spaces.

Mouse cursor corruption may be experienced on some Radeon RX 480 series graphics products.

Custom fan settings in Radeon WattMan are sometimes not retained after the system enters sleep or hibernate.

Adjusting Radeon WattMan settings on some Radeon R9 380 series products may cause display flickering or application hangs.

System may fail to reboot when “Restart Now” is selected during a custom Radeon Software install.

Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology may experience stuttering or flickering on some multi display system configurations.

Radeon ReLive is not functional when Hyper-V is enabled on Windows.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive may experience stuttering when using Radeon Chill.

DOTA 2 may experience stuttering on some system configurations with Radeon ReLive enabled.

We're still working on a full review of Wildlands, though in the meantime you can see our initial impressions by checking out our review-in-progress. We also have some thoughts on the game's performance and settings.

As for the latest Crimson ReLive driver, you can grab it here.