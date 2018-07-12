AMD’s latest GPU driver promises huge performance gains in Earthfall

AMD has started rolling out its Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.7.1 driver release, and with it comes some claimed hefty performance improvements to Earthfall, the co-op shooter that's due out tomorrow, July 13.

Just how hefty? According to the release notes, the game runs up to 28 percent faster, compared to the 18.6.1 driver release. Here are the three examples AMD provides in its release notes:

Up to 28 percent faster performance on the Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB) at 2560x1440 (1440p)

Up to 22 percent faster performance on the Radeon RX 580 (8GB) at 2560x1440 (1440p)

Up to 27 percent faster performance on the Radeon RX 560 (4GB) at 1920x1080 (1080p)

It seems there is some serious optimization going on—those figures are higher than we're used to seeing when AMD (or NVIDIA) releases a new driver set. Note that we haven't tested this ourselves yet.

In addition to bumping framerates in Earthfall, AMD says all Radeon owners who are planning to play Fortnite Season 5 should install the new driver package as well. That's because it fixes a bug that could cause the game to hang when throwing starts are visible on the screen.

There are a few other fixed issues, including:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice may experience flickering or corruption on some Radeon graphics products.

Display modes may sometimes appear as not available when setting resolution or refresh rates of a display.

CorelDraw may experience slower than expected performance.

Memory clocks may remain at higher than expected values on some displays after changing resolution or refresh rates.

Some displays may exhibit black screen flickering when booting to desktop when using DisplayPort.

Go here to download the new driver release.