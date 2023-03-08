AMD could offer 'an exciting sneak peek' of FSR 3 at GDC event on March 23

Audio player loading…

AMD could be about to preview its next-generation upscaling technology at the Game Developers Conference, aka GDC, on March 23. AMD has already claimed that FSR 3 will deliver twice the frame rate of FSR 2 (opens in new tab) and a tease attached to a GDC presentation around its FidelityFX platform has started the rumour mill grinding on the potential for a big reveal.

AMD previously said that it is also working on an answer to Nvidia's Frame Generation technology, as seen in Nvidia's DLSS 3 (opens in new tab) upscaling platform. It's likely the mooted performance boost for FSR 3 and the introduction of an answer to Nvidia's Frame Generation are at least somewhat related.

The specific event in question is AMD's FidelityFX SDK presentation (opens in new tab) (via Videocardz (opens in new tab)) at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), scheduled for 10am on March 23. The event will provide an overview of AMD's FidelityFX technologies and discuss how developers can best implement them.

The kicker here lies in the final comment, indicating that the session "will also include an exciting sneak peek of new FidelityFX technologies that will be available soon."

At the launch of its RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs, AMD revealed that its next gen FSR scaling tech would deliver twice the frame rate of FSR 2. So, we'll hopefully get some insight into how that will be achieved at GDC later this month.

Back in November, AMD claimed that FSR 3 will deliver a 2x performance boost over FSR 2. (Image credit: AMD)

As we reported late last year, AMD's response to Nvidia's frame generation tech will be known as Fluid Motion Frames (opens in new tab). AMD says this will be similar in purpose, if not necessarily exactly the same in how it actually works, to what Nvidia calls DLSS Frame Generation.

The basic idea is to infer whole new frames based on existing frames using information from motion vectors that can be inserted in between fully rendered frames, thereby dramatically increasing the overall frame rate and the smoothness of your gaming experience.

Exactly how challenging it is to implement this technology is an open question. AMD certainly seemed to be reacting directly to Nvidia's Frame Generation introduction back in November when it announced its response.

At the time it was unclear how long it would take AMD to come up with an answer. But perhaps we'll have a clearer idea on March 23. Watch this space.