AMD confirms Radeon 5700 series price cuts two days before launch

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD is about to launch its Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards to retail, though not before it adjusts the pricing. All three upcoming cards will be a little cheaper than originally announced, the company confirmed today.

The new pricing is as follows:

Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition—$449 (down from $499)

Radeon RX 5700 XT—$399 (down from $449)

Radeon RX 5700—$349 (down from $379)

AMD shaved $50 off the price of both 5700 XT models, and trimmed a modest $30 off the MSRP of the 5700. The adjusted pricing is in clear reaction to Nvidia's recent GeForce RTX Super refresh. AMD was nearly as blunt in its announcement—it didn't call out Nvidia by name or its GeForce lineup by name, but did acknowledge "competition is heating up"

"AMD is focused on providing gamers with amazing experiences and access to the very best gaming technology at attractive price points. As you have seen, competition is heating up in the GPU market," AMD said.

"We embrace competition, which drives innovation to the benefit of gamers. In that spirit, we are updating the pricing of our Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards," AMD added.

The Radeon RX 5700 series is the first implementation of AMD's 7-nanometer Navi GPU and RDNA architecture. Jarred has written about the new architecture and performance expectations, which you can read here. Reviews and those all-important benchmark comparisons will be available next week, following the retail launch of the Radeon RX 5700 series on Sunday, July 7.