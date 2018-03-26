Amazon is selling select PC gaming products for up to 50 percent off today

A whole bunch of PC gaming hardware is on sale today at Amazon, with discounts of up to 50 percent off select products. There is a wide variety to choose from, too—everything from monitors and mice, to routers and full blown systems, and more.

If it's a new mouse you're after, Corsair's M65 Pro RGB can be had for $40. That's not quite the lowest we've ever seen it sell for, but not far off either (it's dipped to $35 a few times in the past). It's a decent savings over the mouse's $60 list price, and is a solid rodent with a 12,000 dpi sensor, adjustable weight tuning system, rugged scroll wheel, and eight programmable buttons, including an optimized sniper button on the side.

There are a few gaming headsets on sale as well, including Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum. It's going for $70 today, down from its $150 list price (it sells for closer to $100 at places like Best Buy), and offers up Dolby 7.1 or DTS Headphone: X surround sound with customizable RGB lighting.

If it's a power supply you're after, EVGA's SuperNova 650W with 80 Plus Gold certification is on sale for $70, down from $110. This same unit sells for $85 on Newegg, and that's after claiming a $20 mail-in-rebate. At Amazon, there are no rebate hoops to jump through.

There are deals on other core components too, like an Intel Core i7-7700K processor ($280, down from $350), an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU for $150 (down from $189), and an Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero AM4 motherboard for $200 (down from $260).

Some other highlights include:

There are several other items that are marked down as well. You can find them all by going to the main landing page.

