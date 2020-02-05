How to redeem Magic: The Gathering Arena codes

MTG Arena’s promo codes are a present straight from the game to you, especially if you’re a new player. But whether you’re new to Arena or have been playing it since beta, there's nothing better than free loot.

If you're tired of feeling the pinch from grinding and constantly turning in your hard-earned gold there are other options. It's possible to get free MTG Arena codes free of charge, plus cosmetic styles, and experience with just a small bit of work. Interested? Of course you are. Here's how to redeem codes and all the codes bearing delicious free goodies we know about so far.

All MTG Arena promo codes

Free experience codes

Every little helps when it comes to climbing the mastery trees in Arena. Experience codes give you a little boost towards your next level.

Code Reward Expiration LevelUp 2000 XP N/A

Free pack codes

Dreaming of free packs? Even older ones can yield progress towards wildcards, so use the following codes wisely.

Code Reward Expiration PlayRavnica 3 Guilds of Ravnica packs July 1, 2020 PlayAllegiance 3 Ravnica Allegiance packs July 1, 2020 PLAYWARSPARK 3 War of the Spark packs July 1, 2020 PlayM20 3 Core Set 2020 packs Unknown PlayEldraine 3 Thrones of Eldraine packs Unknown PlayTheros 3 Theros Beyond Death packs Unknown

Free cosmetic codes

Bring your own flashy style to Arena with some free card styles. You don’t always get the card for free with it, so you may still have to earn it even after redeeming the code.

Code Reward ENLIGHTENME Narset, Parter of Veils glass card style FOILFUNGUS Deathbloom Thallid card style INNERDEMON Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted glass card style OVERTHEMOON Arlinn, Voice of the Pack glass card style PARALLAXPOTION Revitalize card style SHIELDSUP Teyo, the Shieldmage glass card style SHINYGOBLINPIRATE Fanatical Firebrand card style SPARKLEDRUID Druid of the Cowl card style SUPERSCRY Opt card style WRITTENINSTONE Nahiri, Storm of Stone glass card style

How to redeem MTG Arena promo codes

To redeem Arena codes, head to the store page inside Arena, and you’ll find a spot in the top right to type or paste in your promo codes. Just get the code into the box and hit enter. Just don’t forget they’re case sensitive.

Where else can I get promo codes?

Many physical Magic: the Gathering products come with MTG Arena promo codes: look for them in Planeswalker decks, gift packs, during pre-release events for new sets, or if you purchase Secret Lair stuff. And if you have Amazon Prime, you can also link your Twitch account for further bonuses.