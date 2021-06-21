Alienware's 34-inch G-Sync monitor is marked way down to $616 for Prime Day

Update: Annnnd, it's gone. Considering the hefty discount, it's not shocking this one sold out so quickly. While not quite as good of a deal, Dell has this listed as a Doorbuster deal on its website for $799.99, which is still below last year's Black Friday pricing. And for other display deals, be sure to check out our roundup of Amazon Prime Day monitor sales, which we'll be continually updating.

Original story: Big monitors typically carry big price tags, especially when they are loaded up with gaming amenities, like fast response times and variable refresh rate support. Fortunately, sales take some of the sting out of splurging on a luxury display. The big sale that is going on right now is Amazon's Prime Day event, and as part of that, you can score an Alienware AW3420DW for $615.99.

That is $384 below its list price on Amazon, and way under Dell's unrealistic $1,519.99 MSRP. For further perspective on how good of a deal this is, we highlighted this same model when it was marked down to $839.99 during last year's Black Friday sale. Today's discount is $224 below that mark.

Deeply Discounted Curved Gaming Monitor Alienware AW3420DW | Curved | 34-Inch Monitor | 3440x1440 | 120Hz | $999.99 $615.99 at Amazon (save $384)

This is a big and fast gaming monitor with G-Sync support. Compared to the previous model (AW3418DW) that we like so much, the latest version has a higher color gamut and a faster response time.View Deal

What you're getting here is a 34-inch ultrawide display with a curved IPS panel, 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio), 2ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync support to keep the onscreen action in sync with your GeForce graphics card (to virtually eliminate screen tearing).

This is a newer version of the AW3418DW, which adorns our list of the best curved monitors for gaming. For the AW3420DW, Dell upgraded the display to an IPS "Nano Color" screen, which boasts a lower response time (2ms versus 4ms) and a wider color gamut—98% of the DCI-P3 color space and 134.5% of the sRGB color space, the latter of which is up from 99% on the previous model.

So, the AW3420DW offers up the same rich features, but is slightly faster and should produce more accurate colors. Toss in the deep discount and this is an easy recommendation.