I can't help drooling over this half price 240Hz Alienware Black Friday gaming monitor deal

By

Save $193.75 on a speedy gaming monitor from a trusted manufacturer, that's at its lowest price ever.

The Alienware AW2521HF front on
(Image credit: Alienware)

Making the most of your gaming rig this Black Friday may well come down to topping off your setup with a speedy gaming monitor. If you're one of the lucky few that managed to bag a GPU this year, and want to give the extreme frame rates you're now getting a chance to truly mean something, a high refresh rate monitor like the Alienware AW2521HF could just be the cherry on the cake.

Right now, you can bag this 240Hz extraterrestrial for basically half price, that's an exotic $199.99 on Amazon, down from its usual $393.74 price tag, and from the $279 we've seen it on sale for only this week. For a pro e-sports level gaming monitor, I'd say that was a bit of a steal.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF

Alienware AW2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | 240Hz | IPS | 1ms response | $393.74 $199.99 at Amazon (save $193.75)
For something that's sporting an immense refresh rate, and ridiculously low response time, you can bet this is one of the best deals we've seen all year. Plus, it's at the lowest price this monitor has been on Amazon... ever.

Coming not only with a great refresh rate, this monitor has a true 1ms grey-to-grey response time. That means that, with this baby, you can't blame your monitor for not landing headshots anymore.

It's designed for competitive gaming, so much so that it's the official gaming monitor of League of Legends, in case you needed to know. And although it's only 1080p, it means you can focus on what matters for e-sports: speed.

Either way, it's a G-Sync compatible Freesync monitor with a lot going for it, so it's worth a look for this price.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. She can often be found admiring AI advancements, sighing over semiconductors, or gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been obsessed with computers and graphics since she was small, and took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni. Her thirst for absurd Raspberry Pi projects will never be sated, and she will stop at nothing to spread internet safety awareness—down with the hackers.
