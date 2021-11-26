I can't help drooling over this half price 240Hz Alienware Black Friday gaming monitor deal

Making the most of your gaming rig this Black Friday may well come down to topping off your setup with a speedy gaming monitor. If you're one of the lucky few that managed to bag a GPU this year, and want to give the extreme frame rates you're now getting a chance to truly mean something, a high refresh rate monitor like the Alienware AW2521HF could just be the cherry on the cake.

Right now, you can bag this 240Hz extraterrestrial for basically half price, that's an exotic $199.99 on Amazon, down from its usual $393.74 price tag, and from the $279 we've seen it on sale for only this week. For a pro e-sports level gaming monitor, I'd say that was a bit of a steal.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2521HF Alienware AW2521HF | 25-inch | 1080p | 240Hz | IPS | 1ms response | $393.74 $199.99 at Amazon (save $193.75)

For something that's sporting an immense refresh rate, and ridiculously low response time, you can bet this is one of the best deals we've seen all year. Plus, it's at the lowest price this monitor has been on Amazon... ever.

Coming not only with a great refresh rate, this monitor has a true 1ms grey-to-grey response time. That means that, with this baby, you can't blame your monitor for not landing headshots anymore.

It's designed for competitive gaming, so much so that it's the official gaming monitor of League of Legends, in case you needed to know. And although it's only 1080p, it means you can focus on what matters for e-sports: speed.

Either way, it's a G-Sync compatible Freesync monitor with a lot going for it, so it's worth a look for this price.