Save $300 on this 1440p 240Hz Alienware gaming monitor bang on PC gaming's sweet spot

There aren't many manufacturers like Dell in this world. Its more sober lines are home to some reliable office mainstays, while its Alienware brand is worth keeping an eye on for gamers as we head into the ever-expanding deals season. With quality laptops, desktops, and monitors all up for grabs, there's generally something for everyone, as long as you know what you're looking for.

It's kicking off the sales with some early Black Friday deals and some sneak peeks, which can be short-lived deals of what's to come later. Essentially if you've been promising yourself a new desktop, laptop, or monitor, then the deal season is already very much underway. We've seen some tasty monitor deals already, including this impressive Alienware AW2521H which is still available.

Black Friday 2021 when is it and why you need to shop for PC gaming deals early this year.

After scouting around the latest updates, a few more Alienware monitor deals have grabbed our attention, including a 27-inch QHD model that has a tasty 240Hz refresh rate, as well as a 38-inch curved monster that is currently enjoying $650 off its normal asking price. We really liked the Alienware A3821DW when we looked at it early in the year as well. You can find details on both screens below.

Image Alienware AW2721D | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | $1,109.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $310)

This Alienware monitor hits that 1440p sweet spot at an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time. This thing is fast. And at 450 cd/m2 it's pretty bright too. This would normally set you back $1,110, but right now you can pick it up for a penny under $800. That's a quality saving on a quality screen. View Deal

Image Alienware AW3821DW | 38-inch | 1600p | IPS | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)

From the 'go big or go home' school of monitor design, this curved monster is for anyone that wants to hit that truly immersive gaming experience. At 3840x1600 it has the same horizontal resolution as a 4K panel, but it isn't quite as tall—it'll still punish your graphics card though. The 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 round out an impressive overall package. View Deal

We've deployed the bot-powered might of our price comparison engine, to check for the best deals on Dell hardware every hour of every day. Here are the best deals around right now.