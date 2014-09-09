Alien: Isolation trailer reveals what happens when you don't escape

Here's a terrifying new trailer for next month's Alien: Isolation. By terrifying, I mean it's using a Twitter hashtag as part of its title—summoning nightmare visions of a dystopian future in which hashtags break free from the social media service as part of a wider ideological mandate for enforced brand engagement. I'm getting the chills just thinking about it. As for the video itself, it shows one of the gruesome deaths possible at the hands of the infamous Xenomorph. Which in itself is pretty scary.

Alien: Isolation is set after the first film, and stars Ripley's daughter Amanda. Its principle draw is the titular Alien—and Creative Assembly seem to have put a staggering amount of effort to ensure it can constantly learn from and surprise you throughout the game. If we're very lucky, it will be a bloody and terrifying shower that will wash away the memories of Colonial Marines .

This trailer is one of nine vignettes planned between now and the release of the game, which today went "Gold". If you don't know what that means, it's the creation of the final master copy of the game; used for the manufacturing of physical copies. Of course, in an entertainment medium that can now easily distribute patches, it's rarely the end of actual development.

If you're looking for more on Alien: Isolation, we've got plenty of coverage to choose from. Tim went hands-on with a recent Gamescom build , and then had a chat with Chris about their differing impressions of the game's flow and structure.

Alien: Isolation is due out October 7th.