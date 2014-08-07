Alien: Isolation, The Evil Within and more playable at EB Expo this October

If you went to EB Expo last year then you may still have the taste of dagwood dog in your mouth. I do. That is one of the small pleasures of video game conventions: the terrible food. In rapidly gentrifying Sydney, it's difficult to find an excuse to eat unhealthy food. Never fear though, because the Expo hits Sydney's Olympic Park again in October, and it's a dead certainty there will be tacky expo food. Also, video games.

This year The Crew , Alien: Isolation , The Evil Within and Borderlands The Pre-Sequel are all confirmed as playable on the showroom floor. Meanwhile, you will be allowed to 'experience' other forthcoming games such as Far Cry 4 , The Witcher 3 , Assassin's Creed: Unity , Evolve , Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Battlefield: Hardline . Whether 'experience' means play or watch people play , we'll discover closer to the date. Given Evolve and Battlefield were recently playable from home, it's likely they'll be playable at expos, too.

The 2014 installment will also boast the usual industry and publisher panels, cosplaying galore and a free UK Robot Wars show. Further details on these will be announced closer to the event. It all takes place October 3-5 at the Sydney Showground, with tickets apparently selling quite rapidly, though what's left is still available on the EB Expo website or from an EB Games outlet.