Alan Wake himself says Alan Wake 2 is 'supposed to come out in October'

Remedy has previously said that Alan Wake 2 will release sometime this year, but it looks like Alan Wake himself may have let the cat out of the bag. The voice actor for the eponymous protagonist is Matthew Poretta and, appearing on the Monsters, Madness, and Magic podcast (thanks IGN), dated the game as coming out this October.

"I've been working on [Alan Wake 2]," said Porretta. "That's supposed to come out in October. We're in the middle of working on it now. In fact, I was just in Finland last week, that's where the company is from... Remedy, amazing people."

I've contacted Remedy to ask for comment and will update with any response. It is of course important to remember that Porretta is outside talent and is not speaking on the studio's behalf, so this may well be an old date or inaccurate. But hell, the guy is Alan Wake so you'd think he might have some idea.

Poretta also had a neat memory of scoring the role after he'd forgotten about the audition. "So I went and auditioned for this job 13 years ago, in fact it was Alan Wake's birthday on Sunday [...] six months later my agent called me up and was like 'hey you know that videogame you went in on'? I'm like 'no' [laughs]. 'Alan Wake, you got it'. I was 'oh, what am I doing in it?' He goes 'Alan Wake'. I'm like, 'oh, cool!'"

Remedy is billing Alan Wake 2 as the studio's "first survival horror game", which seems like a bit of an accidental diss of the first game (which I liked a lot). Whenever it does release, the amazing thing is it's been made at all: As Porretta mentions, it's been 13 years since the original. Remedy's kept its cards close to its chest with this one, and the studio seems to think it might have something special on its hands. We'll find out soon enough but, really, the writer and creative director Sam Lake put it best, and yes the caps are all his :

"ALAN WAKE II IS A SEQUEL TO OUR EARLIER GAME CALLED ALAN WAKE."