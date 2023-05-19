After Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy, PowerWash Simulator's gonna hose down SpongeBob Squarepants

I'm increasingly convinced that the PowerWash Simulator devs are just seeing what they can get away with at this point. Hot on the heels of that free Tomb Raider DLC and the equally free Final Fantasy 7 Remake add-on that let you hose down a Guard Scorpion, FuturLab has announced a DLC that will let you finally clean up… Bikini Bottom. Like, from SpongeBob.

Unlike the other two themed expansions, the SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack will be a paid release, costing you a cool £6.50/$8 when it comes out. With "a mini campaign spanning across six new maps," the SpongeBob pack will give you a chance to fulfil your long-held and secret dreams of absolutely devastating SpongeBob's home with an all-destroying water gun. You'll even get to acquire 10 brand new achievements while you do it.

Those maps will be Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile and The Mermalair, only one of which I recognise (I was more of a Dexter's Lab kid), and PowerWash Simulator will be changing up its artstyle to accommodate each of them.

FuturLab has "redesigned the PowerWash character model exclusively for this Special Pack," giving you a cartoony, SpongeBob-appropriate powerwasher to play with as you go about your business. From the screenshots, it looks like the levels themselves have adopted a more Nickelodeon-y appearance too.

The obvious question is, would a powerwash gun actually work when you're already underwater? A query scientists have been too shortsighted to ask and too cowardly to answer. The second most obvious question is, when's it coming out? There's no hard date just yet, but FuturLab says it'll release this summer, and to keep an eye on its myriad social channels for more info in the weeks to come.