Acer's 27-inch IPS G-Sync gaming monitor marked down even further, now lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

Acer's flagship Predator XB1 gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever this Cyber Monday. Normally priced well over $700, the XB271HU monitor features a color rich IPS panel that easily overclocks to 165Hz. It's actually been marked down to $549 for most of Black Friday weekend, but it's now available at B&H for just $519. The 27-inch monitor features G-Sync support and a WQHD resolution at 2560x1440. It's currently out of stock on the site but B&H is still honoring the price with more stock on the way.

If you're in the market for a high end gaming monitor, this is the deal for you. We'd even recommend the XB271HU over our choice for the best gaming monitor at this price point. If you're fortunate enough to have an extra $1700 laying around, Acer's fancy 4K HDR monitor with 120Hz and G-Sync is also on sale at Amazon.

Acer Predator XB271HU | IPS | 144Hz G-Sync | 1440p | $519

Over the last 12 months, this display has been priced as high as $800. It's been discounted to $549 for most of Black Friday weekend, but here we have a new low of $519. It's out of stock at the moment, but with more on the way. If you don't mind waiting a few weeks, this is the best price we've ever seen on one of the best gaming monitors you can buy. Buy Acer Predator X27 at B&H