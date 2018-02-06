Acer's 27-inch 1440p Predator monitor with G-Sync is on sale for $550

If you're looking for a higher end gaming monitor with a fast refresh rate, Acer's Predator XB271HU is on sale for $550 at Newegg, after applying coupon code EMCXPRPV2 at checkout. With the coupon code, Newegg's deal is even better than Amazon's $611 sale price.

The caveat here is that you have to be signed up to receive Newegg's newsletter, and it might be a one-time code, meaning you might need to use a new email address—the code seems to work for some and not for others. If you can get it to work, this is one heck of a deal. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

The XB271HU is a 27-inch monitor with an IPS panel and a 2560x1440 resolution. It has a fast 144Hz refresh that can be overclocked to 165Hz, a 4ms response time, and G-Sync support for smooth gameplay.

There are two built-in 2W speakers that you can use in a pinch. More useful, however, are four USB 3.0 ports. It also features a DisplayPort and HDMI 1.4 output.

Acer lists the brightness at 350 nits, a shade below the 400 nits required for VESA's DisplayHDR 400 standard. This is not an HDR monitor anyway, one of the few knocks against it.

For ergonomics, the monitor offers height, swivel, and rotate adjustments.

You can grab the Predator XB271HU here.

