A Rainbow Six Siege free weekend is coming later this month

Ubisoft is holding another Rainbow Six Siege free weekend this month, giving gamers who haven't yet sampled its terror-busting pleasures (or who just prefer to play when it doesn't cost anything) a chance to dive in and shoot some bad guys.

The free weekend begins on February 15 (so not this weekend, but next) and runs until February 18, and will include access to the full game, including all maps, modes, and Operators. As always, progress will carry over if you opt to purchase the full game once the weekend is complete.

The free weekend will actually run longer if you play on consoles, until February 19 on Xbox one, and February 20 on PlayStation 4. I have no idea why that might be, but if anyone at Ubisoft tells me I'll be sure to let you know. On the upside, once the free weekend is over for everyone, PC players will be able to tackle the upcoming Outbreak co-op mode on Rainbow Six Siege test server. The new mode will become available to all players on March 6 and run until April 3.

Rainbow Six Siege is also on sale for up to half price, but that applies (mostly) to consoles too: The Standard edition is 40 percent off on the Ubisoft Store but all other editions, and all editions on Steam, are currently still full price.