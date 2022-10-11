A Plague Tale: Requiem system requirements are surprisingly high despite no 4K spec

Audio player loading…

A Plague Tale: Requiem (opens in new tab), a brother-and-sister action-adventure about rats, curses, and life after the French Revolution, comes out in just one week, which means it's probably time to look into whether your PC is up to the task of running it.

It's a bit of a good news/bad news situation: The minimum spec is quite manageable, but the recommended is a real jump up.

Interestingly, the minimum requirement for A Plague Tale: Requiem is almost identical to the recommended requirements for its predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence, which came out in 2019: The only difference is that Innocence also supports Windows 7 and 8, and requires 50GB of drive space rather than 55GB.

Get a look at the numbers in detail below:

Minimum (1080p, 30 fps, low settings):

OS : Windows 10 (20H1, 64 bit)

: Windows 10 (20H1, 64 bit) CPU : Intel Core i5 4690K (3.5GHz) or AMD FX-8300 (3.3GHz)

: Intel Core i5 4690K (3.5GHz) or AMD FX-8300 (3.3GHz) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590, 4GB

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 590, 4GB Storage : 55GB

: 55GB DirectX: Version 12

Recommended (1080p, 60 fps, ultra settings):

OS : Windows 10 (20H1, 64 bit)

: Windows 10 (20H1, 64 bit) CPU : Intel Core i7 8700K (3.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6GHz)

: Intel Core i7 8700K (3.7GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6GHz) RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 8GB

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, 8GB Storage : 55GB SSD

: 55GB SSD DirectX: Version 12

(Image credit: Asobo Studio)

It's also interesting that there's no 4K spec listed, but the "ultra" setting should be pretty easy on the eyes regardless. Nvidia confirmed in June that A Plague Tale: Requiem will support DLSS and ray tracing (opens in new tab) on its RTX-series GPUs. Here's an eyeful of that:

A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to go live on Steam on October 18. If that's not enough to keep you busy for the balance of the month, be sure to check out our list of all the other October PC game releases and events you should know about (opens in new tab).