A new Overwatch Halloween comic features 'The Return of Junkenstein'

Last year's Overwatch Halloween Terror event saw the rise, and demise, of the mad maniac Dr. Jamison Junkenstein, whose horrific plan for Adlbersbrunn was brought to a halt by the combined efforts of four wandering heroes. But a good villain is hard to keep down, and through the magical powers of the Witch of the Wild—Junkenstein's true master—he has returned, more demented than ever and obsessed with revenge.

This time around, four new heroes have been summoned to deal with Junkenstein: Torbjorn, Widowmaker, Zenyatta, and Genji. But they face an even greater evil than before.

"Across land and sea, by foot and by hoof, they came. Four they were in number like the Wanderers of old. Trust would not come easy, but they would need it to survive the horrors the Witch had in store," Blizzard told the tale. "For she had at her side a faithful servant named the Reaper, and she had claimed a monstrous new ally: the Summoner, who wielded the power of an ancient dragon. Bound to the Witch’s will by pacts forged in blood, they were called to the battle and pledged not to rest until they had destroyed Adlersbrunn once and for all."

Alas, the comic is a beginning rather than an end—a fun bit of flavor layered atop the Overwatch universe—and so there's no proper conclusion to the story. But if you like narrative justification for shooting the crap out of people online, here you go. The Overwatch Halloween Terror event is live now and runs until November 1.