A new Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer appears at The Game Awards

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a long way from arriving on the PC: It will appear on the PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020, where it will be exclusive for one year. After that, the leash is off—which isn't a guarantee that it will come to PC on March 3, 2021, but it could, so let's take a look at the new trailer rolled out at The Game Awards tonight.

The trailer has a little bit of everything: Some action, some humor, a little bit of romance—okay, maybe that's a stretch, but a giant lizard guy gets socked in the chops and that's close enough for me. You can find out more about Final Fantasy 7 Remake (which I really do think will come to PC) at square-enix-games.com.