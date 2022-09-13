A new browser-in-the-browser attack threatens Steam users

By Chris Szewczyk
published

Going after your virtual goods.

Steam
(Image credit: Valve)
Audio player loading…

Those dodgy hackers are at it again, and this is one that gamers in particular need to keep an eye out for as it targets Steam users.

Group-IB (opens in new tab) (via Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab)) is reporting that a sophisticated Browser-in-the-Browser phishing technique is snaring Steam users. In particular, competitive and professional gamers are being targeted with fake direct messages on Steam, inviting them to join tournaments. The user will then navigate to a slick looking game tournament platform where they are asked to log in using their Steam credentials and a 2FA code.

Once that’s done, the hackers will have access to the users account, being able to change the login credentials, making recovery difficult. By the time you regain access, your virtual goods such as skins will probably be gone, your credit card info could be compromised or the hacker may use your friends list for further targeting.

By baiting users with tournament play, this is an attack that is apparently aimed at competitive and professional gamers. These accounts are the ones that are more likely to have expensive virtual goods, with Group-IB claiming that some accounts are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This kind of phishing attack is especially devious since it is a mimicking render of a real browser pop up window. For all intents and purposes, an unsuspecting user would believe they are using a real site, complete with a security certificate, multiple languages and a professional design. The fake window can be maximized, minimized, and moved around to give it a more legitimate look. 

An example of a browser-in browser phishing hack attempt

(Image credit: Group-IB)

As the attack uses JavaScript, a script blocking extension will offer some protection by preventing the malicious code from running. As someone that has fallen victim to a browser phishing attack in years past, I use a script blocking extension (opens in new tab). It can be a pain when navigating to new sites but in the years since installing, I cannot imagine not using it.

The general rules of the internet remain. If something appears too good to be true, it probably is. Don’t click on links from sources you don’t trust and carefully filter or ignore unknown direct messages and emails. Whether its cryptocurrency, NFT’s or CS:GO skins, if something has a dollar value attached to it, dodgy scumbags will try to steal them from you. Stay safe out there!

(opens in new tab)


Best CPU for gaming (opens in new tab): Top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard (opens in new tab): The right boards
Best graphics card (opens in new tab): Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits Best SSD for gaming (opens in new tab): Get into the game first

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk
Hardware Writer

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.

See comments