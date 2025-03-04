uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again

News
By
published

uBlock, more like you are blocked (temporarily).

ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu)

With the introduction of Manifest V3, Google's latest extensions software, some Chrome extensions have been removed from its Web Store. This includes the popular ad blocker uBlock. However, for most removed extensions, the easiest way to get them back is just to turn them back on again.

Today, Manifest V3 rolled out in an attempt to implement "best practices for Chrome extensions". This is what led to uBlock Origin and other extensions being disabled overnight.

If you are a long-time user of uBlock Origin, instead of removing the extension when prompted by Chrome, you can click to manage your extensions and simply turn it on again. This morning, I woke up, spotted that some of the extensions I use for work had been disabled, and simply flicked them back on again. I didn't even have to click to manage them, as they had been turned off from the standard extension tab.

If you didn't use uBlock Origin before Manifest V3 came in, AdBlock is still allowed and available to download.

uBlock Origin has been made unavailable because it didn't make changes compliant with Manifest V3's rollout. uBlock Origin Lite is a version of the software for Manifest V3, but developer Raymond Hill says it is is a "a pared-down version" that's had to "sacrifice many features".

According to uBlock Origin, under Manifest V3, the "API is limited, and extensions are encouraged to use the new declarativeNetRequest API instead. This new API allows for predefined rules but lacks some of the dynamic capabilities that uBlock Origin utilizes for advanced content blocking."

uBlock Origin chrome extension, showing it is no longer available to add to Chrome

(Image credit: uBlock)

AdBlock, back in 2022, announced it would be making changes to be suitable for V3, which explains why one ad-blocking service is allowed and one isn't. With this change to AdBlock, users got more limited filter lists, to turn off certain kinds of ads on websites. The ability to report and block ads instantly was also removed.

If you're wondering what Manifest V3 is all about, the Manifest V3 changes section explains four areas of improvement. The first is a move to service workers, which means that the background page running extensions hogs up fewer resources. The second is that extensions with remotely hosted code are no longer allowed, as they present "security risks". The third is that changes are being made to network requests, which proxied "all network traffic to provide filtering capabilities, which came at a performance and privacy cost."

Finally, the last section simply says "other changes" and links out to information on Google's APIs and updates it recommends making to extension code.

Google has a developer section explaining how to migrate extensions to Manifest V3 and even shows how to flag to Google that changes have been made for Manifest V3. Though users can still manually enable many extensions, there's a chance some of those hit in the change will come back with developer updates if they comply with Manifest V3.

Best gaming PCBest gaming laptop


Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mozilla Firefox logo with an artistic outline of a phone
Firefox is getting rid of its 'Do Not Track' setting and what it's being replaced with is a bit of a bait and switch for privacy concerns
Mozilla Firefox logo on gradient background
Mozilla is already trying to backtrack on Firefox's controversial data privacy update, but it might be too little, too late
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
Google being pushed to sell off Chrome is likely a good thing, but don't cheer on the decision just yet
Anime-style spiderman lifting up his mask to reveal his face.
Update: Marvel Snap should be 'fully restored in the next 12 hours' after it became unexpected collateral in the short-lived TikTok ban
Seattle, USA - Jul 24, 2022: The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance at sunset.
'New year, new low, Microsoft'—even the search engines are firing shots on social media now, as Google employees take aim at Bing over 'long history of tricks'
Edge
Somehow, some way, Edge has over 30% market share in the US on Windows—and has taken share for over 3 years
Latest in Browsers
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
Opera GX, Opera&#039;s gaming browser
Morbid curiosity made me swap from Chrome to Opera's 'gaming browser' but its early 2000s custom ringtone vibes give me the ick
The Opera Air &#039;mindfulness browser&#039; on top of a blurred background
Opera has unveiled 'the world’s first browser with mindfulness at its core' and, to my surprise, I might be convinced
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
Google being pushed to sell off Chrome is likely a good thing, but don't cheer on the decision just yet
Chrome Browser Logos
Google has changed its mind about dropping support for third-party cookies in Chrome, after years of trying to make it happen
Chrome Browser Logos
Chrome beats all comers in web browser drag race, never mind the memory footprint and privacy problems
Latest in News
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
An alien waters some cacti in Stars Reach, a new MMO that recently funded its Kickstarter.
Former Ultima Online lead says MMOs have 'been in a rut for a long time', and that cozy games like Animal Crossing have been filling a non-theme park hole
Jeff, from Marvel Rivals, poses merrily with his cute little winter onesie on.
Jeff the Land Shark's creator tells whiny Marvel Rivals players who can't deal with her hero to buck up: 'Sounds like a skill issue to me, if my boy is beating your ass every night'
TSMC
TSMC and Trump announce massive $100 billion investment in the US including 3 new fabs but it's reasonable to ponder whether it will actually happen
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds looking at the character art from Omega 6: The Triangle Stars
Monster Hunter Wilds dominated Steam so hard this weekend that a new game from a Nintendo legend attracted a mere 5 reviews, and another dev tweeted they hadn't sold 'a single game' since Wilds released
Nata points forebodingly at the camera in Monster Hunter Wilds.
I've been playing Monster Hunter for 10 years and even I'm terrified of this Wilds speedrunner deleting a Tempered Gravios in 37 seconds
More about browsers
Opera GX, Opera&#039;s gaming browser

Morbid curiosity made me swap from Chrome to Opera's 'gaming browser' but its early 2000s custom ringtone vibes give me the ick
The Opera Air &#039;mindfulness browser&#039; on top of a blurred background

Opera has unveiled 'the world’s first browser with mindfulness at its core' and, to my surprise, I might be convinced
An alien waters some cacti in Stars Reach, a new MMO that recently funded its Kickstarter.

Former Ultima Online lead says MMOs have 'been in a rut for a long time', and that cozy games like Animal Crossing have been filling a non-theme park hole
See more latest
Most Popular
An alien waters some cacti in Stars Reach, a new MMO that recently funded its Kickstarter.
Former Ultima Online lead says MMOs have 'been in a rut for a long time', and that cozy games like Animal Crossing have been filling a non-theme park hole
Jeff, from Marvel Rivals, poses merrily with his cute little winter onesie on.
Jeff the Land Shark's creator tells whiny Marvel Rivals players who can't deal with her hero to buck up: 'Sounds like a skill issue to me, if my boy is beating your ass every night'
TSMC
TSMC and Trump announce massive $100 billion investment in the US including 3 new fabs but it's reasonable to ponder whether it will actually happen
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 4
Gemma from Monster Hunter Wilds looking at the character art from Omega 6: The Triangle Stars
Monster Hunter Wilds dominated Steam so hard this weekend that a new game from a Nintendo legend attracted a mere 5 reviews, and another dev tweeted they hadn't sold 'a single game' since Wilds released
Nata points forebodingly at the camera in Monster Hunter Wilds.
I've been playing Monster Hunter for 10 years and even I'm terrified of this Wilds speedrunner deleting a Tempered Gravios in 37 seconds
HasanAbi
Twitch streamer Hasan Piker suspended after saying Republicans would 'kill Rick Scott' if they really cared about Medicare fraud
A female hunter with long black hair smiles slightly while looking towards camera.
There's already a Monster Hunter Wilds mod to change your appearance without a DLC voucher
Inzoi -fictional AR Company rep Henri whispers behind his hand conspiratorially
There's 'sort of' sex in Inzoi, its developers explain, as terminally horny life sim players ask about getting freaky and watching their Zois shower
Minute of Islands
Just 2 weeks before the release of its next game, another studio falls victim to the relentless drive to be 'agile'