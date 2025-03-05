Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome

News
By
published

Heartbreak is one thing, Google's ego another.

Google campus sign
(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Last year, the US Department of Justice proposed a number of remedies to address Google's vice-like hold over search. Among the DOJ's suggestions was that Google be forced to sell off Chrome and be banned from re-entering the browser market for five years. Unsurprisingly, Google didn't much care for this plan, and they're now trying their luck with the Trump administration.

Representatives from Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., met with government officials last week. They urged Trump's DOJ to pursue less disruptive measures citing concerns of national security, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg. Specific proposed remedies were allegedly not addressed, with the company's representatives instead making the case for a less hack-happy approach given Google's pivotal role within the US economy.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels asserted that this was all very normal, saying, "We routinely meet with regulators, including with the DOJ to discuss this case. As we’ve publicly said, we’re concerned the current proposals would harm the American economy and national security.”

During the Biden administration, the DOJ had previously claimed Google had "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control." A seismic ruling soon followed in August, with a federal judge finding that the company had illegally monopolized search and related advertising.

Google's vice president, Lee-Anne Mulholland, didn't like the ruling one bit, saying, "The government putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership at precisely the moment it is most needed."

When news of the DOJ's proposed, far-reaching remedies then surfaced in November, Google and Alphabet's president of Global Affairs and chief legal officer Kent Walker wrote in a public blog post, "[The] DOJ chose to push a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and America’s global technology leadership.

"DOJ’s wildly overbroad proposal goes miles beyond the Court’s decision. It would break a range of Google products—even beyond Search—that people love and find helpful in their everyday lives."

For a deeper dive into the legal ins and outs of this case, take a look at our James' feature from last year. As it currently stands, a judge still has yet to rule on exactly which remedies proposed by the DOJ will go into effect, hence Google's continued push to hold on to its hoard.

Both Google and the DOJ are to file their final proposals to the judge on Friday, before hearings begin next month. Still, given this recent White House statement taking aim at the European Union's taxation of US tech giants (framing this as the 'unfair exploitation of American innovation'), perhaps Google is feeling lucky…

Best gaming PCBest gaming laptop


Best gaming PC: The top pre-built machines.
Best gaming laptop: Great devices for mobile gaming.

Jess Kinghorn
Jess Kinghorn
Hardware Writer

Jess has been writing about games for over ten years, spending the last seven working on print publications PLAY and Official PlayStation Magazine. When she’s not writing about all things hardware here, she’s getting cosy with a horror classic, ranting about a cult hit to a captive audience, or tinkering with some tabletop nonsense.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
Google being pushed to sell off Chrome is likely a good thing, but don't cheer on the decision just yet
Seattle, USA - Jul 24, 2022: The South Lake Union Google Headquarter entrance at sunset.
'New year, new low, Microsoft'—even the search engines are firing shots on social media now, as Google employees take aim at Bing over 'long history of tricks'
Edge
Somehow, some way, Edge has over 30% market share in the US on Windows—and has taken share for over 3 years
Tim Sweeney
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney says tech leaders are 'pretending to be Republicans' to gain favor with Trump, skirt antitrust laws, and ultimately 'rip off consumers and crush competitors'
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
One educational company accuses Google's AI summary of leading to a 'hollowed-out information ecosystem of little use and unworthy of trust' in latest lawsuit
A phone displaying the TikTok logo in front of the US flag.
TikTok's time in the US may be ticking to a close as it makes a last stand in the Supreme Court, though Trump now says he 'opposes banning' it
Latest in Browsers
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.
uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
Opera GX, Opera&#039;s gaming browser
Morbid curiosity made me swap from Chrome to Opera's 'gaming browser' but its early 2000s custom ringtone vibes give me the ick
The Opera Air &#039;mindfulness browser&#039; on top of a blurred background
Opera has unveiled 'the world’s first browser with mindfulness at its core' and, to my surprise, I might be convinced
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
Google being pushed to sell off Chrome is likely a good thing, but don't cheer on the decision just yet
Chrome Browser Logos
Google has changed its mind about dropping support for third-party cookies in Chrome, after years of trying to make it happen
Latest in News
Google campus sign
Google asks Trump's DOJ to please, please, please reconsider parting it from Chrome
Mister Fantastic fridge mode
Marvel Rivals announces a new limited-time game mode, Clone Rumble, and manages to pull off a comic caper that players only thought was possible in theory
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist
Stalker 2
It launched upside down and on fire, but busted and brilliant Stalker 2 has attracted 6 million players to the Zone in the last 3 months
New Alienware OLED monitors
Alienware launches two new OLED gaming monitors and one of them is its cheapest yet at $550
More about browsers
ANKARA, TURKIYE - SEPTEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, Chrome logo is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of computer screen in Ankara, Turkiye on September 06, 2023.

uBlock and a handful of other popular Google Chrome extensions have been axed overnight, but some of them just require turning off and on again
Opera GX, Opera&#039;s gaming browser

Morbid curiosity made me swap from Chrome to Opera's 'gaming browser' but its early 2000s custom ringtone vibes give me the ick
Asus Prime RX 9070 XT graphics card

AMD Radeon RX 9700 XT review (Asus Prime OC)
See more latest
Most Popular
Mister Fantastic fridge mode
Marvel Rivals announces a new limited-time game mode, Clone Rumble, and manages to pull off a comic caper that players only thought was possible in theory
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 OC Edition
Best Buy outs a load of non-MSRP RTX 5070 cards and many are priced above $700 and up near RTX 5070 Ti levels. Ouch!
An AI-generated image, posted to Activision&#039;s socials, of a fake Crash Bandicoot game that doesn&#039;t actually exist.
Finding a new and inventive way to annoy everybody, Activision has company use AI to generate fake advertisements for games that don't exist
New Alienware OLED monitors
Alienware launches two new OLED gaming monitors and one of them is its cheapest yet at $550
Stalker 2
It launched upside down and on fire, but busted and brilliant Stalker 2 has attracted 6 million players to the Zone in the last 3 months
Nvidia RTX 5070 Founders Edition graphics card from various angles
Nvidia RTX 5070 launch day live: heaps of non-MSRP cards and a handful of MSRP ones for release today
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 5
Image of Pinhead from Dead by Daylight
'He came. And now he must go,' and that's why Pinhead is leaving Dead by Daylight in April
Image of Tecumseh in Civilization 7
Civilization 7's 'first major update' tweaks balance and fixes some UI issues, but don't expect an overhaul
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds sells 8 million copies in 3 days, 'the fastest any game has done so in Capcom’s history'