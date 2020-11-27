Here's 32 inches of 4K Samsung monitor loveliness for just $269

Full 4K resolution with 3,840 by 2,160 pixels? Check. Quality VA panel? Yep. 32 inches? Oh yes. From one of the biggest brands in the business? Uh huh. We give you the Samsung UJ590 32-inch, one heck of a monitor for just $269 from best buy, fully $100 off what was already a pretty sweet price.

Now, at this price point you're not going to get 144Hz refresh and retina-ruining HDR support. This is a 60Hz panel that tops out at 270cd/m2. But for the money, it's incredible you can have a 32-inch VA panel form Samsung with full 4K resolution, 3,000:1 contrast and 4ms response times.

Of course, that 60Hz refresh isn't the impediment it would be on a lower res panel. You'd do well to drive most games beyond 60Hz at 4K. And most 'HDR' monitors aren't what they pretend to be, bar a few mega-money monitors with HDR1000 support.

Proof that a quality 4K experience from a big brand needn't cost the earth. It may only be 60Hz and lack HDR support, but then driving this panel well beyond 60Hz is pretty implausible and many so-called HDR monitors are nothing of the sort.

In other words, unless you have one of the latest AMD RDNA 2 or Nvidia Ampere GPUs, there's arguably little value in having more than 60Hz for gaming at 4K. For the record, the Samsung UJ590 has both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 inputs. So, your main connection needs are covered. This really is an appealing package that will deliver a high-end experience for remarkably little money.