6 wireless Cyber Monday deals under $100 to declutter your desktop

As I'm shopping this year's Cyber Monday PC gaming deals I've been forced to admit that I'm actually in a great place with my rig right now after making a few crucial upgrades this spring. So I don't actually need anything for my PC. But what I want is to continue decluttering my desktop by cutting cords and renewing a commitment to the wireless life.

Going wireless can be pricey, so I've been slow to move over my various peripherals. Lots of our favorite wireless products have been on sale over the weekend and have continued Cyber Monday discounts though, so cleaning up your physical desktop isn't an unattainable goal.

I've rounded up some of the best wireless Cyber Monday deals from our best-rated gaming peripherals and chucked in a few nice and cheap charging station choices that are popular in my own household right now. You'll notice it's a slightly Razer-heavy list. I'm no brand loyalist—and it would be to SteelSeries if I were—but Razer's got some notable discounts on some of our favorite products right now.

These are the easy upgrades you can make to cut cords off your desk for under $100.

Logitech G604 Lightspeed | 16,000 DPI | Wireless | AA battery required | $99.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $60)

The Logitech G604 rates on our list of best wireless gaming mice (opens in new tab), with our main criticism being that it's a bit office-y. I don't know about you, but I've got plenty of RGB in my system so Logitech's less 'gamer' look isn't a big deal to me. With six programmable buttons and 16,000 DPI it's a gaming mouse in function if not form. Note the G604 runs on a AA battery, not USB charging. It means excellent battery life but recurring cost. For me though, I've always found that wireless mice with USB-C chargers functionally become wired mice when I just never unplug them. This is my pick for a truly less cluttered gaming space and at a steep 60% discount.

Razer Viper Ultimate| Wireless | 20,000 DPI |8 buttons | RGB lighting | Charging stand included| 74g | $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $75)

The Razer Viper Ultimate has an impressive battery life of about 70 hours, which is a generous runtime for a wireless gaming mouse. It also has its own charging dock, so you'll be able to tuck it away when you aren't using it and won't accidentally leave it connected to charge at all times.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | Wireless | 50mm drivers | 12–28,000Hz | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Wireless headsets carry a premium, but the wireless version of the Razer BlackShark V2 is discounted big right now, putting them into territory where I'd consider the upgrade for myself. On our list of best wireless gaming headsets we say this is the set we'd recommend to our friends now that it routinely gets discounted into the $130 range, even more true now that it's squeezed in under the $100 mark for Cyber Monday.

Razer Gamepad Charging Stand| Quick Charge | Universal Xbox compatibility | Magnetic charge system | $39.99 $29.99 on Amazon (save $10)

This wireless charging stand is the easiest wireless upgrade I've made to my own desk this year. I'm a big gamepad user and although I've been using a wireless Xbox controller for years I had a bad habit of charging it by cord hanging off the top of my rig. Of all the many controller charging stands out there, Razer's is super unobtrusive and just looks nice and clean on my desk. It tucks under my monitor just in front of my keyboard and unlike the also-on-sale PS5 wireless controller charger, this doesn't have Razer's own logo emblazoned on the front.

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller | White| Bluetooth| $74.99 $49.00 at Amazon (save $26)

The Playstation DualSense controller has become a favorite among PC gamers thanks to some recent firmware updates. Between the touchpad and haptic feedback, what's not to like? They are also rarely on sale; when they are, it's never for this cheap. The only issue is that it's only the white version and hot pink on sale right now.