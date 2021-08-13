Popular

3D Realms launches the second Realms Deep, a 'shooter-focused' digital event

By

The online event will have game announcements, guest speakers, and more.

Realms Deep 2021
(Image credit: 3D Realms)

3D Realms, the creator of Duke Nukem, has launched its second year of Realms Deep, an event that celebrates the shooter genre. The online event runs from today, August 13 to Sunday, August 15 and will showcase game announcements, special guests, and trailer premieres for upcoming shooters.

3D Realms says that the event will have reveals and updates for over 150 games—more than triple the number featured on lasts year's show. It's not just an event for the games that 3D Realms has published, either. Other publishers, including Devolver Digital and New Blood Interactive, will be making appearances too. 

To get an idea of the kind of announcements to expect, last year the creepy action-adventure Graven was launched into early access, as well as retro shooter Iron Fury's Aftershock expansion.

The majority of the event's announcements will be made during its main show, which kicks off tomorrow, August 13, but 3D Realms also has exclusive content in what it calls the "Vault", described as "a treasure chest of surprise guests, interviews, deep dives, and more, each with its own countdown." It's essentially exclusive website content that gets unlocked as the show goes on, and you can find it on the event's official page.

Alongside the event, a Realms Deep sale has launched over on Steam, featuring a bunch of FPS games—including Cruelty Squad, our highest rated game of the year so far.

Realms Deep 2021 kicks off today, with Saturday's live show airing at 10 am PDT/06:00 pm BST over on the event's official Twitch channel

Rachel Watts
Rachel Watts

Rachel had been bouncing around different gaming websites as a freelancer and staff writer for three years before settling at PC Gamer back in 2019. She mainly writes reviews, previews, and features, but on rare occasions will switch it up with news and guides. When she's not taking hundreds of screenshots of the latest indie darling, you can find her nurturing her parsnip empire in Stardew Valley and planning an axolotl uprising in Minecraft. She loves 'stop and smell the roses' games—her proudest gaming moment being the one time she kept her virtual potted plants alive for over a year.
See comments