200,000 AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs reportedly available at launch

Our man Jacob has been tracking the launch festivities and trying to find stock of AMD's RX 7900 XTX (opens in new tab) graphics cards. But for what it's worth, AMD is reported to have tooled up over 200,000 Radeon RX 7900 XTX (opens in new tab) and RX 7900 XT GPUs for the launch.

According to Kyle Bennett (opens in new tab) of HardOCP, that 200,000 figure will be available over the last quarter of 2023, which has just a few weeks remaining, with over 30,000 reference-spec cards apparently having been available today.

Of course, that 30,000 reference card figure doesn't include any bespoke designs by AIB manufacturers. So, it won't include any custom design boards, where available.

Dig into the twitter thread and you'll find some, shall we say, discussion over the accuracy of the figures. One poster claims that all boards in Europe and North America are reference cards and that they number under 30,000 for launch. The same poster says tariff deadlines (opens in new tab) prevented custom design boards shipping in time for the launch.

Without official confirmation from AMD and Nvidia, it's impossible to know for sure exactly how many of any of these cards are made and sold. However, there has been some indication (opens in new tab) that Nvidia had 100,000 RTX 4090 (opens in new tab) boards and 30,000 RTX 4080s (opens in new tab) available for their respective launches.

In the meantime, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX looks to have largely sold out today at most major retailers, though you will likey find a bunch going for hugely inflated prices on sites such as eBay (damn resellers).

It will be interesting to see how quickly stocks are replenished over the next week or so and if the new AMD boards keep selling out or if availability firms up after the day zero rush.