Launch day live: Join me as I try to find stock of AMD's RX 7900 XTX

AMD's RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT arrive today. That's December 13, 2022, in case you're reading this on a later date and missed out on the festivities. If you're here live, however, there should still be a chance for you to scoop up one of AMD's latest high-end graphics cards as we expect for them to go on sale starting at 6AM PST / 2PM GMT / 3PM CET.

These two graphics cards will be available in a few shapes and colors. Though the one I'm keeping a close eye on is AMD's reference design. There are two available, the larger unit for the XTX and the ever-so-slightly smaller XT version. These are the models I've been testing over the past week or so, and generally I've been pretty impressed with the quality of the coolers, especially as they're both MSRP cards.

The MSRP for the RX 7900 XTX is $999, and the RX 7900 XT $899. We would love to see a few options at this sort of price, especially as the XT can't really afford to be much more expensive.

Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally RX 7000-series specs Header Cell - Column 0 RX 7900 XTX RX 7900 XT Architecture RDNA 3 RDNA 3 GPU Navi 31 Navi 31 Process node 5nm GCD + 6nm MCD 5nm GCD + 6nm MCD Transistors 57.7B 57.7B Die size 300mm2 GCD, 220mm2 MCD (combined) 300mm2 GCD, 220mm2 MCD (combined) Compute Units 96 84 Stream Processors 6,144 5,376 Ray Accelerators 96 84 AI Accelerators 192 168 Game clock (GHz) 2.3 2 Boost clock (GHz) 2.5 2.4 Memory 24GB GDDR6 20GB GDDR6 Memory bus 384-bit 320-bit Infinity Cache 96MB 80MB Total Board Power (watt) 355 315 Price (MSRP) $999 $899

Reviews

(Image credit: Future)