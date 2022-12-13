Live
Launch day live: Join me as I try to find stock of AMD's RX 7900 XTX
The RX 7900-series graphics cards are out today, and I'll report back here with any available stock I find.
AMD's RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT arrive today. That's December 13, 2022, in case you're reading this on a later date and missed out on the festivities. If you're here live, however, there should still be a chance for you to scoop up one of AMD's latest high-end graphics cards as we expect for them to go on sale starting at 6AM PST / 2PM GMT / 3PM CET.
These two graphics cards will be available in a few shapes and colors. Though the one I'm keeping a close eye on is AMD's reference design. There are two available, the larger unit for the XTX and the ever-so-slightly smaller XT version. These are the models I've been testing over the past week or so, and generally I've been pretty impressed with the quality of the coolers, especially as they're both MSRP cards.
The MSRP for the RX 7900 XTX is $999, and the RX 7900 XT $899. We would love to see a few options at this sort of price, especially as the XT can't really afford to be much more expensive.
Quick links
- AMD.com - the best place to shop for RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT reference cards (opens in new tab)
- Newegg - likely place to find third-party RX 7900-series graphics cards (opens in new tab)
- B&H - $1,100 XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX and $980 RX 7900 XT listings are live (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy - $900(?)XFX RX 7900 XT (opens in new tab) and $1,000 Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX (opens in new tab) currently listed
- Amazon - Likely not your best bet at launch but one to watch down the line (opens in new tab)
Specs
|Header Cell - Column 0
|RX 7900 XTX
|RX 7900 XT
|Architecture
|RDNA 3
|RDNA 3
|GPU
|Navi 31
|Navi 31
|Process node
|5nm GCD + 6nm MCD
|5nm GCD + 6nm MCD
|Transistors
|57.7B
|57.7B
|Die size
|300mm2 GCD, 220mm2 MCD (combined)
|300mm2 GCD, 220mm2 MCD (combined)
|Compute Units
|96
|84
|Stream Processors
|6,144
|5,376
|Ray Accelerators
|96
|84
|AI Accelerators
|192
|168
|Game clock (GHz)
|2.3
|2
|Boost clock (GHz)
|2.5
|2.4
|Memory
|24GB GDDR6
|20GB GDDR6
|Memory bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|Infinity Cache
|96MB
|80MB
|Total Board Power (watt)
|355
|315
|Price (MSRP)
|$999
|$899
Reviews
- AMD RX 7900 XTX review (opens in new tab): "The RX 7900 XTX is the best example of the all-encompassing upgrade to the Radeon DNA, and it's a mighty 4K card for those improvements. Just one of the new things introduced with this graphics card may be one of the most significant changes in manufacturing and design that we've seen in a very long time: a chiplet-based GPU. I feel I've been waiting for years to say that in reference to a gaming card and yet this past week I've actually been playing games on a chip that's made up of interconnected silicon wafers all working together seamlessly as one."
- AMD RX 7900 XT review (opens in new tab): "AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XT is a slightly slimmed back version of the Navi 31 GPU and the company's top graphics card, the RX 7900 XTX. Starting at $899 and therefore offering a slightly cheaper way into the RDNA 3 generation, you could also be forgiven for thinking it's not that much cheaper than the best. The RX 7900 XTX is priced tantalisingly close at $999."
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC - $1,100 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Here's another third-party triple-fan shroud. Again, we're looking at a preliminary price tag of $1,100, or $100 over MSRP. For that, you get a card that's rated to run at just 25MHz faster at Boost speeds than the reference model—not particularly convincing if you ask me, but then again maybe the XTX model could do with an extra fan cooling it off.
According to ex-HardOCP editor Kyle Bennett, claiming multiple sources handed him this information, AMD will have around 200,000 RX 7900-series graphics cards available at launch. Reportedly that means around 30,000 reference designed cards, though we don't have the numbers of how many of each. That'll likely depend on both expected demand and how many perfect Navi 31 GCDs AMD managed to manufacture in time—some of the GCDs not fit for the XTX will work on the XT instead.
Verified from multiple sources. @amdradeon will ship over 200K 7900 XT and XTX GPUs in Q4. Over 30K reference cards on shelves on launch day.December 11, 2022
XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster Merc310 - $980 at B&H (opens in new tab)
This doesn't seem like a great deal to me. For $20 more you can at least try and score the reference RX 7900 XTX, an all-round better graphics card. Just something to think about if you're looking around this sort of price.
XFX RX 7900 XTX Speedster Merc310 - $1,100 at B&H (opens in new tab)
Here's an actual third-party designed card from XFX. This RX 7900 XT comes in a whole $100 more than the reference design if this early listing's price is to be believed.
Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX - $1,000 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Here's another early listing for a reference card, this time it's Gigabyte's name arbitrarily slapped on the box. Rest assured this is the same reference design as the one I reviewed.
XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX - $900 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Sometimes AMD's partners sell the reference design for themselves, and that seems to be the case with this XFX RX 7900 XTX already listed over on Best Buy. You can't carry the card to checkout, but we suspect this will be a page to watch once the sales embargo lifts later.
Funny thing about this card is that it's listed for $900, which is $99 less than the MSRP for the XTX. I doubt this price will actually exist when these cards actually go on sale, but one to watch in case you really can score this card for cheaper.
