1TB of Samsung 860 Evo SATA SSD goodness for just $127

It's been an awfully long time coming, but it's finally happened. SSDs are new affordable for mass storage. At least, they are on Black Friday. For proof, look no further than this beefy 1TB Samsung 860 Evo. It's yours for just $127.98.

The 860 Evo is a SATA drive, of course. So it won't trade blows with the best M.2 NVMe drives for raw performance. But it will be compatible with just about any desktop PC and it's still a very solid all-round performer.

If 1TB is a little too rich, the 500GB version can be had for just $72.99. And don't forget to check out the rest of our Black Friday SSD and storage deals as they unfold.